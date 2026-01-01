Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Margot Bancilhon
Margot Bancilhon
Margot Bancilhon
Date of Birth
1 January 1953
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine
Popular Films
6.7
Three Days and a Life
(2019)
6.4
Machine
(2024)
5.5
Honeymoon Crasher
(2025)
5.5
Honeymoon Crasher
Lune de miel avec ma mère
Comedy
2025, France
6.4
Machine
Drama, Action, Thriller
2024, France
6.7
Three Days and a Life
Trois jours et une vie
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2019, France / Belgium
5.3
Ex-Girlfriend / Ami-ami
Ex-Girlfriend / Ami-ami
Comedy, Romantic
2018, France
Watch trailer
4.8
Going to Brazil
Going to Brazil
Comedy, Adventure
2017, France
Watch trailer
