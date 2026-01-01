Margot Bancilhon

Menu
Date of Birth
1 January 1953
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine

Filmography

Genre
Year
Honeymoon Crasher 5.5
Honeymoon Crasher Lune de miel avec ma mère
Comedy 2025, France
Machine 6.4
Machine
Drama, Action, Thriller 2024, France
Three Days and a Life 6.7
Three Days and a Life Trois jours et une vie
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2019, France / Belgium
Ex-Girlfriend / Ami-ami 5.3
Ex-Girlfriend / Ami-ami Ex-Girlfriend / Ami-ami
Comedy, Romantic 2018, France
Going to Brazil 4.8
Going to Brazil Going to Brazil
Comedy, Adventure 2017, France
