Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Aynur Askarov
Aynur Askarov
Kinoafisha Persons Aynur Askarov

Aynur Askarov

Date of Birth
1 August 1987
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo

Popular Films

8.2
Mariyskie skazki (2025)
Leto. Gorod. Lyubov'. 8.1
Leto. Gorod. Lyubov'. (2025)
Pomilovanie 6.4
Pomilovanie (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 7 Films 7 Producer 4 Writer 2 Director 6
Leto. Gorod. Lyubov'. 8.1
Leto. Gorod. Lyubov'. Leto. Gorod. Lyubov'.
Drama, Romantic, Comedy, Thriller 2025, Russia
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.2
Mariyskie skazki Mariyskie skazki
Family, Fantasy 2025, Russia
Pomilovanie 6.4
Pomilovanie Pomilovanie
Drama, War 2023, Russia
Watch trailer
Buran 5.1
Buran Buran
Thriller 2022, Russia
Watch trailer
Semya goda 4.7
Semya goda Semya goda
Comedy 2021, Russia
Otryad Taganok 4.6
Otryad Taganok Otryad Taganok
Adventure, Family 2020, Russia
Watch trailer
Iz Ufy s lyubovyu 5.9
Iz Ufy s lyubovyu Iz Ufy s lyubovyu
Comedy 2017, Russia
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more