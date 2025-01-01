Menu
Aynur Askarov
Aynur Askarov
Aynur Askarov
Date of Birth
1 August 1987
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Popular Films
8.2
Mariyskie skazki
(2025)
8.1
Leto. Gorod. Lyubov'.
(2025)
Tickets
6.4
Pomilovanie
(2023)
Filmography
7
Films
7
Producer
4
Writer
2
Director
6
8.1
Leto. Gorod. Lyubov'.
Leto. Gorod. Lyubov'.
Drama, Romantic, Comedy, Thriller
2025, Russia
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.2
Mariyskie skazki
Mariyskie skazki
Family, Fantasy
2025, Russia
6.4
Pomilovanie
Pomilovanie
Drama, War
2023, Russia
Watch trailer
5.1
Buran
Buran
Thriller
2022, Russia
Watch trailer
4.7
Semya goda
Semya goda
Comedy
2021, Russia
4.6
Otryad Taganok
Otryad Taganok
Adventure, Family
2020, Russia
Watch trailer
5.9
Iz Ufy s lyubovyu
Iz Ufy s lyubovyu
Comedy
2017, Russia
Watch trailer
