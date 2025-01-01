Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Ilana Glazer Awards

Awards and nominations of Ilana Glazer

Ilana Glazer
Awards and nominations of Ilana Glazer
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016 Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2017 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2017
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
 Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more