Kinoafisha
Persons
Ilana Glazer
Awards
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Ilana Glazer
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2017
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
