Kinoafisha
Persons
Margaret Qualley
Awards
Awards and nominations of Margaret Qualley
Margaret Qualley
Golden Globes, USA 2025
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2022
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
