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Akash Khurana
Akash Khurana Akash Khurana
Kinoafisha Persons Akash Khurana

Akash Khurana

Akash Khurana

Occupation
Actor, Writer, Director
Actor type
Action hero, Dramatic actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Dhurandhar 2 8.5
Dhurandhar 2 (2026)
Barfi! 8.1
Barfi! (2012)
Company 7.9
Company (2002)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Dhurandhar 2 8.5
Dhurandhar 2 Dhurandhar: The Revenge
Action, Thriller 2026, India
Watch trailer
Sector 36 7.3
Sector 36 Sector 36
Thriller 2024, India
Watch trailer
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke 7.5
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Zara Hatke Zara Bachke
Comedy, Drama, Family 2023, India
Barfi! 8.1
Barfi! Barfi!
Romantic, Comedy 2012, India
Sacrifice 5.7
Sacrifice Kurbaan
Action, Crime, Drama 2009, India
Krrish 6.4
Krrish Krrish
Romantic, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2006, India
Company 7.9
Company Company
Action, Crime, Drama 2002, India
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