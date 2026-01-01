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Showtimes & Tickets
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About
Filmography
Akash Khurana
Akash Khurana
Kinoafisha
Persons
Akash Khurana
Akash Khurana
Akash Khurana
Occupation
Actor, Writer, Director
Actor type
Action hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
8.5
Dhurandhar 2
(2026)
8.1
Barfi!
(2012)
7.9
Company
(2002)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Family
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2026
2024
2023
2012
2009
2006
2002
All
7
Films
7
Actor
7
8.5
Dhurandhar 2
Dhurandhar: The Revenge
Action, Thriller
2026, India
Watch trailer
7.3
Sector 36
Sector 36
Thriller
2024, India
Watch trailer
7.5
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke
Comedy, Drama, Family
2023, India
8.1
Barfi!
Barfi!
Romantic, Comedy
2012, India
5.7
Sacrifice
Kurbaan
Action, Crime, Drama
2009, India
6.4
Krrish
Krrish
Romantic, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2006, India
7.9
Company
Company
Action, Crime, Drama
2002, India
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