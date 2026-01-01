Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Yasmin Kassim
Yasmin Kassim Yasmin Kassim
Kinoafisha Persons Yasmin Kassim

Yasmin Kassim

Yasmin Kassim

Date of Birth
21 May 1990
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress, Producer, Writer
Actor type
Action heroine, Thriller heroine, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Jungle 7.0
Jungle (2017)
Bear Country 6.6
Bear Country (2026)
Spa Weekend 5.4
Spa Weekend (2026)

Filmography

Bear Country 6.6
Bear Country The Get Out
Action, Thriller, Comedy 2026, USA / Australia
Watch trailer
Tickets
Spa Weekend 5.4
Spa Weekend Spa Weekend
Comedy 2026, Australia
Watch trailer
Jungle 7
Jungle Jungle
Action, Adventure, Thriller 2017, Australia
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more