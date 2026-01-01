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About
Filmography
Yasmin Kassim
Yasmin Kassim
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yasmin Kassim
Yasmin Kassim
Yasmin Kassim
Date of Birth
21 May 1990
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress, Producer, Writer
Actor type
Action heroine
,
Thriller heroine
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.0
Jungle
(2017)
6.6
Bear Country
(2026)
Tickets
5.4
Spa Weekend
(2026)
Filmography
6.6
Bear Country
The Get Out
Action, Thriller, Comedy
2026, USA / Australia
Watch trailer
Tickets
5.4
Spa Weekend
Spa Weekend
Comedy
2026, Australia
Watch trailer
7
Jungle
Jungle
Action, Adventure, Thriller
2017, Australia
Watch trailer
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