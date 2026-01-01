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Nicolas Wanczycki
Nicolas Wanczycki Nicolas Wanczycki
Kinoafisha Persons Nicolas Wanczycki

Nicolas Wanczycki

Nicolas Wanczycki

Date of Birth
1 January 1953
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

The Tunnel 8.0
The Tunnel (2013)
Candice Renoir 7.6
Candice Renoir (2013)
Les Papillons Noirs 7.4
Les Papillons Noirs (2022)

Filmography

Squad 36 5.6
Squad 36 Bastion 36
Crime, Drama, Thriller 2025, France
Crooks 6.8
Crooks
Action, Thriller 2024, Germany
Beating Hearts 6.6
Beating Hearts L'Amour ouf
Comedy, Drama, Musical 2024, Belgium / France
Watch trailer
Les Papillons Noirs 7.4
Les Papillons Noirs
Crime, Detective, 2022, France
Hors Saison 6.3
Hors Saison
Thriller 2022, Switzerland/France
Lovers 5.1
Lovers Lovers / Amants
Romantic, Thriller 2020, France
Watch trailer
Simon's Got a Gift 6.7
Simon's Got a Gift La dernière vie de Simon
Family, Romantic, Sci-Fi 2019, France / Belgium
Watch trailer
Pros and Cons 7.3
Pros and Cons
Drama, Comedy, Crime 2018, Denmark
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