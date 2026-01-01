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Filmography
Nicolas Wanczycki
Nicolas Wanczycki
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nicolas Wanczycki
Nicolas Wanczycki
Nicolas Wanczycki
Date of Birth
1 January 1953
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
8.0
The Tunnel
(2013)
7.6
Candice Renoir
(2013)
7.4
Les Papillons Noirs
(2022)
Filmography
5.6
Squad 36
Bastion 36
Crime, Drama, Thriller
2025, France
6.8
Crooks
Action, Thriller
2024, Germany
6.6
Beating Hearts
L'Amour ouf
Comedy, Drama, Musical
2024, Belgium / France
Watch trailer
7.4
Les Papillons Noirs
Crime, Detective,
2022, France
6.3
Hors Saison
Thriller
2022, Switzerland/France
5.1
Lovers
Lovers / Amants
Romantic, Thriller
2020, France
Watch trailer
6.7
Simon's Got a Gift
La dernière vie de Simon
Family, Romantic, Sci-Fi
2019, France / Belgium
Watch trailer
7.3
Pros and Cons
Drama, Comedy, Crime
2018, Denmark
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