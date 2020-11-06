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Mikhail Zhvanetsky
Mikhail Zhvanetsky Mikhail Zhvanetsky
Kinoafisha Persons Mikhail Zhvanetsky

Mikhail Zhvanetsky

Mikhail Zhvanetsky

Date of Birth
6 March 1934
Age
86 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
6 November 2020
Actor type
Comedy actor

Popular Films

Into_nation of Big Odessa 4.5
Into_nation of Big Odessa (2018)
Odessa Steamer 4.4
Odessa Steamer (2019)
Vysotskiy. Neizvestnyye stranitsy. Film pervyy: Odesskaya tetrad 0.0
Vysotskiy. Neizvestnyye stranitsy. Film pervyy: Odesskaya tetrad (2017)

Filmography

Odessa Steamer 4.4
Odessa Steamer Odesskiy parokhod
Comedy 2019, Russia
Into_nation of Big Odessa 4.5
Into_nation of Big Odessa Into_nation of Big Odessa
Documentary 2018, Russia / Ukraine
Watch trailer
Vysotskiy. Neizvestnyye stranitsy. Film pervyy: Odesskaya tetrad
Vysotskiy. Neizvestnyye stranitsy. Film pervyy: Odesskaya tetrad Vysotskiy. Neizvestnyye stranitsy. Film pervyy: Odesskaya tetrad
Documentary 2017, Russia
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