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Filmography
Mikhail Zhvanetsky
Mikhail Zhvanetsky
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mikhail Zhvanetsky
Mikhail Zhvanetsky
Mikhail Zhvanetsky
Date of Birth
6 March 1934
Age
86 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
6 November 2020
Actor type
Comedy actor
Popular Films
4.5
Into_nation of Big Odessa
(2018)
4.4
Odessa Steamer
(2019)
0.0
Vysotskiy. Neizvestnyye stranitsy. Film pervyy: Odesskaya tetrad
(2017)
Filmography
4.4
Odessa Steamer
Odesskiy parokhod
Comedy
2019, Russia
4.5
Into_nation of Big Odessa
Into_nation of Big Odessa
Documentary
2018, Russia / Ukraine
Watch trailer
Vysotskiy. Neizvestnyye stranitsy. Film pervyy: Odesskaya tetrad
Vysotskiy. Neizvestnyye stranitsy. Film pervyy: Odesskaya tetrad
Documentary
2017, Russia
Show more
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