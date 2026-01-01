Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Martin Feifel
Martin Feifel
Kinoafisha
Persons
Martin Feifel
Martin Feifel
Martin Feifel
Date of Birth
16 June 1964
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Thriller hero
Popular Films
8.0
Der Pass
(2019)
7.1
Schtonk
(1992)
6.8
What to Do in Case of Fire
(2001)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Biography
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Family
History
Musical
Romantic
Thriller
War
Year
All
2020
2019
2017
2016
2010
2005
2001
1992
All
8
Films
6
TV Shows
2
Actor
8
6.7
Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood
Drama, History
2020, Germany
8
Der Pass
Crime, Thriller, Detective
2019, Germany
6.3
Whisper 3
Ostwind 3: Aufbruch nach Ora
Family, Adventure
2017, Germany
5.3
Wunderlich's World
Die Welt der Wunderlichs
Drama, Comedy, Musical
2016, Germany / Switzerland
6.4
Jew Suss: Rise and Fall
Jud Süss - Film ohne Gewissen
Biography, Drama, War
2010, Germany / Austria
Watch trailer
6.3
Schiller
Schiller
Biography, Drama
2005, Germany
6.8
What to Do in Case of Fire
Was tun, wenn's brennt?
Thriller, Action, Drama, Romantic, Comedy
2001, Germany
7.1
Schtonk
Schtonk
Comedy, Crime
1992, Germany
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree