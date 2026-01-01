Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Martin Feifel
Martin Feifel Martin Feifel
Kinoafisha Persons Martin Feifel

Martin Feifel

Martin Feifel

Date of Birth
16 June 1964
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Der Pass 8.0
Der Pass (2019)
Schtonk 7.1
Schtonk (1992)
What to Do in Case of Fire 6.8
What to Do in Case of Fire (2001)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood 6.7
Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood
Drama, History 2020, Germany
Der Pass 8
Der Pass
Crime, Thriller, Detective 2019, Germany
Whisper 3 6.3
Whisper 3 Ostwind 3: Aufbruch nach Ora
Family, Adventure 2017, Germany
Wunderlich's World 5.3
Wunderlich's World Die Welt der Wunderlichs
Drama, Comedy, Musical 2016, Germany / Switzerland
Jew Suss: Rise and Fall 6.4
Jew Suss: Rise and Fall Jud Süss - Film ohne Gewissen
Biography, Drama, War 2010, Germany / Austria
Watch trailer
6.3
Schiller Schiller
Biography, Drama 2005, Germany
What to Do in Case of Fire 6.8
What to Do in Case of Fire Was tun, wenn's brennt?
Thriller, Action, Drama, Romantic, Comedy 2001, Germany
Schtonk 7.1
Schtonk Schtonk
Comedy, Crime 1992, Germany
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more