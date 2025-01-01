Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Caitriona Balfe Awards

Awards and nominations of Caitriona Balfe

Caitriona Balfe
Golden Globes, USA 2022 Golden Globes, USA 2022
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2019 Golden Globes, USA 2019
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2018 Golden Globes, USA 2018
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2017 Golden Globes, USA 2017
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2016 Golden Globes, USA 2016
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2022 BAFTA Awards 2022
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
