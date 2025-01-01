Menu
Caitriona Balfe
Awards and nominations of Caitriona Balfe
Caitriona Balfe
Awards and nominations of Caitriona Balfe
Golden Globes, USA 2022
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2019
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2018
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2017
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2016
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2022
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
