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About
Filmography
Craig Butta
Craig Butta
Kinoafisha
Persons
Craig Butta
Craig Butta
Craig Butta
Occupation
Actor, Producer, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
9.1
GHOST: Rite Here Rite Now
(2024)
6.8
V/H/S/Halloween
(2025)
6.6
Christmas, Again
(2014)
Filmography
6.8
V/H/S/Halloween
V/H/S/Halloween
Horror
2025, USA
Watch trailer
9.1
GHOST: Rite Here Rite Now
Rite Here Rite Now
Music
2024, Sweden / USA
6.4
The Sweet East
The Sweet East
Drama
2023, USA
Watch trailer
5.7
Person to Person
Person to Person
Drama
2017, USA
5.8
Golden Exits
Golden Exits
Drama
2017, USA
Watch trailer
6.6
Christmas, Again
Christmas, Again
Drama, Romantic
2014, USA
Watch trailer
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