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Craig Butta
Craig Butta Craig Butta
Kinoafisha Persons Craig Butta

Craig Butta

Craig Butta

Occupation
Actor, Producer, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

GHOST: Rite Here Rite Now 9.1
GHOST: Rite Here Rite Now (2024)
6.8
V/H/S/Halloween (2025)
Christmas, Again 6.6
Christmas, Again (2014)

Filmography

6.8
V/H/S/Halloween V/H/S/Halloween
Horror 2025, USA
Watch trailer
GHOST: Rite Here Rite Now 9.1
GHOST: Rite Here Rite Now Rite Here Rite Now
Music 2024, Sweden / USA
The Sweet East 6.4
The Sweet East The Sweet East
Drama 2023, USA
Watch trailer
Person to Person 5.7
Person to Person Person to Person
Drama 2017, USA
Golden Exits 5.8
Golden Exits Golden Exits
Drama 2017, USA
Watch trailer
Christmas, Again 6.6
Christmas, Again Christmas, Again
Drama, Romantic 2014, USA
Watch trailer
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