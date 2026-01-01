Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Awards
Juho Kuosmanen
Juho Kuosmanen
Kinoafisha
Persons
Juho Kuosmanen
Juho Kuosmanen
Juho Kuosmanen
Date of Birth
26 January 1979
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Director, Writer, Actor
Popular Films
7.4
Hytti nro 6
(2021)
7.1
The Happiest Day in the Life of Olli Mäki
(2016)
6.9
Alice & Jack
(2024)
Filmography
6.9
Alice & Jack
Drama, Romantic
2024, Great Britain/USA
6.8
Silent Trilogy
Silent Trilogy
Comedy
2024, Finland
7.4
Hytti nro 6
Hytti nro 6
Drama, Romantic
2021, Finland / Estonia / Russia / Germany
Watch trailer
7.1
The Happiest Day in the Life of Olli Mäki
Hymyilevä mies
Drama, Sport
2016, Finland / Sweden / Germany
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree