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Juho Kuosmanen
Juho Kuosmanen Juho Kuosmanen
Kinoafisha Persons Juho Kuosmanen

Juho Kuosmanen

Juho Kuosmanen

Date of Birth
26 January 1979
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Director, Writer, Actor

Popular Films

Hytti nro 6 7.4
Hytti nro 6 (2021)
The Happiest Day in the Life of Olli Mäki 7.1
The Happiest Day in the Life of Olli Mäki (2016)
Alice & Jack 6.9
Alice & Jack (2024)

Filmography

Alice & Jack 6.9
Alice & Jack
Drama, Romantic 2024, Great Britain/USA
6.8
Silent Trilogy Silent Trilogy
Comedy 2024, Finland
Hytti nro 6 7.4
Hytti nro 6 Hytti nro 6
Drama, Romantic 2021, Finland / Estonia / Russia / Germany
Watch trailer
The Happiest Day in the Life of Olli Mäki 7.1
The Happiest Day in the Life of Olli Mäki Hymyilevä mies
Drama, Sport 2016, Finland / Sweden / Germany
Watch trailer
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