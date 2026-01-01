Menu
Aleksandr Voevodin
Date of Birth
21 September 1950
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Romantic hero, Comedy actor, Voice actor
Filmography
Shkola zhenskogo schastya
Romantic
2024, Russia
5.4
Hozyayka «Belyh nochey»
Romantic, Comedy
2011, Russia
4.6
Vozvrashchenie Muhtara
Detective
2004, Russia
7.1
Heracles at Admetus
Heracles at Admetus
Short, Animation, Fantasy
1986, USSR
6.2
Find and neutralize
Nayti i obezvredit
Action, Adventure
1982, USSR
7.9
Officers
Ofitsery
Drama, Romantic
1971, USSR
Watch trailer
