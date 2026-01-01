Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Aleksandr Voevodin Aleksandr Voevodin
Kinoafisha Persons Aleksandr Voevodin

Aleksandr Voevodin

Aleksandr Voevodin

Date of Birth
21 September 1950
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Romantic hero, Comedy actor, Voice actor

Popular Films

Officers 7.9
Officers (1971)
Heracles at Admetus 7.1
Heracles at Admetus (1986)
Find and neutralize 6.2
Find and neutralize (1982)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Shkola zhenskogo schastya
Shkola zhenskogo schastya
Romantic 2024, Russia
Hozyayka «Belyh nochey» 5.4
Hozyayka «Belyh nochey»
Romantic, Comedy 2011, Russia
Vozvrashchenie Muhtara 4.6
Vozvrashchenie Muhtara
Detective 2004, Russia
Heracles at Admetus 7.1
Heracles at Admetus Heracles at Admetus
Short, Animation, Fantasy 1986, USSR
Find and neutralize 6.2
Find and neutralize Nayti i obezvredit
Action, Adventure 1982, USSR
Officers 7.9
Officers Ofitsery
Drama, Romantic 1971, USSR
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more