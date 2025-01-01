Menu
Aleksandra Protasova
Aleksandra Protasova

Date of Birth
1 December 1992
Age
32 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius

Popular Films

YA s toboy zadykhayus 7.5
YA s toboy zadykhayus (2025)
Missiya 1.2 0.0
Missiya 1.2 (2016)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 2 Films 2 Actress 2
YA s toboy zadykhayus 7.5
YA s toboy zadykhayus YA s toboy zadykhayus
Romantic, Drama 2025, Russia
Missiya 1.2
Missiya 1.2 Missiya 1.2
Thriller 2016, Russia
