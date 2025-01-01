Menu
Aleksandra Protasova
Aleksandra Protasova
Date of Birth
1 December 1992
Age
32 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
7.5
YA s toboy zadykhayus
(2025)
0.0
Missiya 1.2
(2016)
7.5
YA s toboy zadykhayus
Romantic, Drama
2025, Russia
Missiya 1.2
Thriller
2016, Russia
