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Filmography
Ann Truong
Ann Truong
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ann Truong
Ann Truong
Ann Truong
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Thriller heroine
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
5.1
Hard Target 2
(2016)
4.7
The Reef: Stalked
(2022)
Filmography
4.7
The Reef: Stalked
The Reef: Stalked
Thriller
2022, Australia
Watch trailer
5.1
Hard Target 2
Hard Target 2
Action
2016, USA
Show more
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