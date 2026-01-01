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About
Filmography
Emayatzy Corinealdi
Emayatzy Corinealdi
Kinoafisha
Persons
Emayatzy Corinealdi
Emayatzy Corinealdi
Emayatzy Corinealdi
Date of Birth
14 January 1980
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.5
Ballers
(2015)
7.4
Roots
(2016)
7.2
Hand of God
(2014)
Filmography
6.3
Reasonable Doubt
Drama
2022, USA
6.4
Beats
Beats
Drama
2019, USA
7.4
Roots
Drama, History,
2016, USA
7.5
Ballers
Drama, Comedy, Sport
2015, USA
6.4
Miles Ahead
Miles Ahead
Drama, Biography, Musical, Romantic
2015, USA
7.2
Hand of God
Drama, Crime
2014, USA
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