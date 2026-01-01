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Emayatzy Corinealdi
Emayatzy Corinealdi Emayatzy Corinealdi
Kinoafisha Persons Emayatzy Corinealdi

Emayatzy Corinealdi

Emayatzy Corinealdi

Date of Birth
14 January 1980
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Ballers 7.5
Ballers (2015)
Roots 7.4
Roots (2016)
Hand of God 7.2
Hand of God (2014)

Filmography

Reasonable Doubt 6.3
Reasonable Doubt
Drama 2022, USA
Beats 6.4
Beats Beats
Drama 2019, USA
Roots 7.4
Roots
Drama, History, 2016, USA
Ballers 7.5
Ballers
Drama, Comedy, Sport 2015, USA
Miles Ahead 6.4
Miles Ahead Miles Ahead
Drama, Biography, Musical, Romantic 2015, USA
Hand of God 7.2
Hand of God
Drama, Crime 2014, USA
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