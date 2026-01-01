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Kinoafisha
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Shengze Zhu
Awards
Awards and nominations of Shengze Zhu
Shengze Zhu
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Awards
Awards and nominations of Shengze Zhu
Berlin International Film Festival 2021
Caligari Film Award
Winner
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