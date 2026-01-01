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Kinoafisha Persons Shengze Zhu Awards

Awards and nominations of Shengze Zhu

Shengze Zhu
Awards and nominations of Shengze Zhu
Berlin International Film Festival 2021 Berlin International Film Festival 2021
Caligari Film Award
Winner
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