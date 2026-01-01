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Filmography
Eduard Kulganek
Eduard Kulganek
Kinoafisha
Persons
Eduard Kulganek
Eduard Kulganek
Eduard Kulganek
Actor type
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
5.7
The Project of Engineer Prite
(1918)
5.1
Bulat-Batyr
(1927)
Filmography
5.1
Bulat-Batyr
Bulat-Batyr
Drama, History
1927, USSR
5.7
The Project of Engineer Prite
Proekt inzhenera Prayta
Short, Drama
1918, USSR
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