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Eduard Kulganek Eduard Kulganek
Kinoafisha Persons Eduard Kulganek

Eduard Kulganek

Eduard Kulganek

Actor type
Dramatic actress

Popular Films

The Project of Engineer Prite 5.7
The Project of Engineer Prite (1918)
Bulat-Batyr 5.1
Bulat-Batyr (1927)

Filmography

Bulat-Batyr 5.1
Bulat-Batyr Bulat-Batyr
Drama, History 1927, USSR
The Project of Engineer Prite 5.7
The Project of Engineer Prite Proekt inzhenera Prayta
Short, Drama 1918, USSR
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