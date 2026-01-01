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Yuri Tarich Yuri Tarich
Kinoafisha Persons Yuri Tarich

Yuri Tarich

Yuri Tarich

Date of Birth
24 January 1885
Age
82 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
21 February 1967

Popular Films

Ivan the Terrible 7.4
Ivan the Terrible (1926)
7.3
The Murderers are Coming (1942)
Till Tomorrow 6.4
Till Tomorrow (1929)

Filmography

7.3
The Murderers are Coming Ubiytsy vykhodyat na dorogu
War 1942, USSR
Till Tomorrow 6.4
Till Tomorrow Do zavtra
Drama 1929, USSR
The Captain's Daughter 5.4
The Captain's Daughter Kapitanskaya dochka
War, Drama 1928, USSR
Bulat-Batyr 5.1
Bulat-Batyr Bulat-Batyr
Drama, History 1927, USSR
Ivan the Terrible 7.4
Ivan the Terrible Krylya kholopa
Drama 1926, USSR
Tale of the Woods 5.8
Tale of the Woods Lesnaya byl
Drama, History 1926, USSR
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