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Yuri Tarich
Yuri Tarich
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yuri Tarich
Yuri Tarich
Yuri Tarich
Date of Birth
24 January 1885
Age
82 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
21 February 1967
Popular Films
7.4
Ivan the Terrible
(1926)
7.3
The Murderers are Coming
(1942)
6.4
Till Tomorrow
(1929)
Filmography
7.3
The Murderers are Coming
Ubiytsy vykhodyat na dorogu
War
1942, USSR
6.4
Till Tomorrow
Do zavtra
Drama
1929, USSR
5.4
The Captain's Daughter
Kapitanskaya dochka
War, Drama
1928, USSR
5.1
Bulat-Batyr
Bulat-Batyr
Drama, History
1927, USSR
7.4
Ivan the Terrible
Krylya kholopa
Drama
1926, USSR
5.8
Tale of the Woods
Lesnaya byl
Drama, History
1926, USSR
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