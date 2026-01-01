Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Mariya Vartikova
Mariya Vartikova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mariya Vartikova
Mariya Vartikova
Mariya Vartikova
Actor type
Comedy actress
Popular Films
6.6
Utro bez otmetok
(1983)
6.2
Pernicious Sunday
(1985)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Family
Musical
Year
All
1985
1983
All
2
Films
2
Actress
2
6.2
Pernicious Sunday
Pernicious Sunday
Comedy, Musical, Family
1985, USSR
6.6
Utro bez otmetok
Utro bez otmetok
Comedy, Family
1983, USSR
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree