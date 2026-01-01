Mariya Vartikova

Menu
Actor type
Comedy actress

Popular Films

Utro bez otmetok (1983)
Pernicious Sunday (1985)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Pernicious Sunday Pernicious Sunday
Comedy, Musical, Family 1985, USSR
Utro bez otmetok Utro bez otmetok
Comedy, Family 1983, USSR
