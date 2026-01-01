Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Markku Lehmuskallio Markku Lehmuskallio
Kinoafisha Persons Markku Lehmuskallio

Markku Lehmuskallio

Markku Lehmuskallio

Date of Birth
31 December 1938
Age
87 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Director, Writer

Popular Films

7.2
The Sacrifice: A Film About a Forest (1998)
Seven Songs from the Tundra 6.6
Seven Songs from the Tundra (2000)
Tsamo 6.2
Tsamo (2015)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Tsamo 6.2
Tsamo Tsamo
History, Drama 2015, Finland
6.1
Yksitoista ihmisen kuvaa Yksitoista ihmisen kuvaa
Documentary 2012, Finland
Seven Songs from the Tundra 6.6
Seven Songs from the Tundra Seitsemän laulua tundralta
Drama, History 2000, Finland
7.2
The Sacrifice: A Film About a Forest Uhri — elokuva metsästä
Documentary 1998, Finland
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more