Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Awards
Markku Lehmuskallio
Markku Lehmuskallio
Kinoafisha
Persons
Markku Lehmuskallio
Markku Lehmuskallio
Markku Lehmuskallio
Date of Birth
31 December 1938
Age
87 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Director, Writer
Popular Films
7.2
The Sacrifice: A Film About a Forest
(1998)
6.6
Seven Songs from the Tundra
(2000)
6.2
Tsamo
(2015)
Filmography
Genre
All
Documentary
Drama
History
Year
All
2015
2012
2000
1998
All
4
Films
4
Writer
3
Director
4
Producer
1
6.2
Tsamo
Tsamo
History, Drama
2015, Finland
6.1
Yksitoista ihmisen kuvaa
Yksitoista ihmisen kuvaa
Documentary
2012, Finland
6.6
Seven Songs from the Tundra
Seitsemän laulua tundralta
Drama, History
2000, Finland
7.2
The Sacrifice: A Film About a Forest
Uhri — elokuva metsästä
Documentary
1998, Finland
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree