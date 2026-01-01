Menu
Marcello Catalano
Kinoafisha
Marcello Catalano
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
5.6
La scelta
(2015)
3.7
La bella di Mosca
(2001)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Year
All
2015
2001
All
2
Films
2
Actress
2
5.6
La scelta
Drama
2015, Italy
3.7
La bella di Mosca
Drama
2001, Russia / Italy
