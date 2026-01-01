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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
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About
Filmography
Nick Holder
Nick Holder
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nick Holder
Nick Holder
Nick Holder
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
8.3
Monkey Dust
(2003)
8.2
The Threepenny Opera
(2016)
7.3
Everyman
(2015)
Filmography
7
The Tower
Crime, Thriller
2021, Great Britain
8.2
The Threepenny Opera
The Threepenny Opera
Theatrical
2016, Great Britain
7.3
Everyman
Everyman
Drama, Theatrical
2015, Great Britain
5.3
London Road
London Road
Adventure, Thriller, Detective
2015, Great Britain
Watch trailer
8.3
Monkey Dust
Comedy, Horror
2003, Great Britain
7.1
Neverwhere
Drama, Fantasy,
1996, Great Britain
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