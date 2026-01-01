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Nick Holder Nick Holder
Kinoafisha Persons Nick Holder

Nick Holder

Nick Holder

Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Monkey Dust 8.3
Monkey Dust (2003)
The Threepenny Opera 8.2
The Threepenny Opera (2016)
Everyman 7.3
Everyman (2015)

Filmography

The Tower 7
The Tower
Crime, Thriller 2021, Great Britain
The Threepenny Opera 8.2
The Threepenny Opera The Threepenny Opera
Theatrical 2016, Great Britain
Everyman 7.3
Everyman Everyman
Drama, Theatrical 2015, Great Britain
London Road 5.3
London Road London Road
Adventure, Thriller, Detective 2015, Great Britain
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Monkey Dust 8.3
Monkey Dust
Comedy, Horror 2003, Great Britain
Neverwhere 7.1
Neverwhere
Drama, Fantasy, 1996, Great Britain
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