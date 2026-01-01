Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Awards
Elad Keidan
Elad Keidan
Kinoafisha
Persons
Elad Keidan
Elad Keidan
Elad Keidan
Date of Birth
1 January 1979
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Director, Writer, Producer
Popular Films
7.3
Afterthought
(2015)
Filmography
7.3
Afterthought
Hayored Lema'ala
Drama
2015, Israel
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree