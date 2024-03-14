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Filmography
Minori Terada
Minori Terada
Kinoafisha
Persons
Minori Terada
Minori Terada
Minori Terada
Date of Birth
7 November 1942
Age
81 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
14 March 2024
Occupation
Actor, Director, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Fantasy hero
,
Voice actor
Popular Films
8.1
Castle in the Sky
(1986)
Tickets
6.9
Red Lion
(1969)
6.7
Saido kâ ni inu
(2007)
Filmography
6.7
Saido kâ ni inu
Saido kâ ni inu
Drama
2007, Japan
6.4
Ten Nights of Dreams
Yume jû-ya / Ten Nights of Dreams
Fantasy
2006, Japan
8.1
Castle in the Sky
Tenkû no shiro Rapyuta / Castle in the Sky
Fairy Tale, Animation, Family, Adventure, Anime
1986, Japan
Watch trailer
Tickets
6.9
Red Lion
Akage
Action
1969, Japan
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