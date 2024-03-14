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Minori Terada
Minori Terada Minori Terada
Kinoafisha Persons Minori Terada

Minori Terada

Minori Terada

Date of Birth
7 November 1942
Age
81 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
14 March 2024
Occupation
Actor, Director, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Fantasy hero, Voice actor

Popular Films

Castle in the Sky 8.1
Castle in the Sky (1986)
Red Lion 6.9
Red Lion (1969)
Saido kâ ni inu 6.7
Saido kâ ni inu (2007)

Filmography

Saido kâ ni inu 6.7
Saido kâ ni inu Saido kâ ni inu
Drama 2007, Japan
Ten Nights of Dreams 6.4
Ten Nights of Dreams Yume jû-ya / Ten Nights of Dreams
Fantasy 2006, Japan
Castle in the Sky 8.1
Castle in the Sky Tenkû no shiro Rapyuta / Castle in the Sky
Fairy Tale, Animation, Family, Adventure, Anime 1986, Japan
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Tickets
Red Lion 6.9
Red Lion Akage
Action 1969, Japan
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