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About
Filmography
Michael Budd
Michael Budd
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Budd
Michael Budd
Michael Budd
Date of Birth
2 July 1974
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
Popular Films
7.1
Ruby's Choice
(2022)
5.5
The Cold Light of Day
(2012)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Drama
Thriller
Year
All
2022
2012
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
Director
1
Producer
1
7.1
Ruby's Choice
Ruby's Choice
Comedy, Drama
2022, Australia
5.5
The Cold Light of Day
The Cold Light of Day
Action, Thriller
2012, USA
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