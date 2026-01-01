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Michael Budd Michael Budd
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Budd

Michael Budd

Michael Budd

Date of Birth
2 July 1974
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Action hero

Popular Films

Ruby's Choice 7.1
Ruby's Choice (2022)
The Cold Light of Day 5.5
The Cold Light of Day (2012)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Ruby's Choice 7.1
Ruby's Choice Ruby's Choice
Comedy, Drama 2022, Australia
The Cold Light of Day 5.5
The Cold Light of Day The Cold Light of Day
Action, Thriller 2012, USA
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