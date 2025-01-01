Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Sian Heder
Persons
Sian Heder
Awards
Awards and nominations of Sian Heder
Sian Heder
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Sian Heder
Academy Awards, USA 2022
Best Adapted Screenplay
Winner
Cannes Film Festival 2006
Cinefondation Award
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2022
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Winner
Sundance Film Festival 2021
Dramatic
Winner
Dramatic
Winner
Dramatic
Winner
Sundance Film Festival 2016
Dramatic
Nominee
