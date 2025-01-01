Menu
Sian Heder
Academy Awards, USA 2022 Academy Awards, USA 2022
Best Adapted Screenplay
Winner
Cannes Film Festival 2006 Cannes Film Festival 2006
Cinefondation Award
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2022 BAFTA Awards 2022
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Winner
Sundance Film Festival 2021 Sundance Film Festival 2021
Dramatic
Winner
Dramatic
Winner
Dramatic
Winner
Sundance Film Festival 2016 Sundance Film Festival 2016
Dramatic
Nominee
