Marianne Mortensen

Date of Birth
16 September 1958
Age
67 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Horror actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Shelley 5.2
Shelley (2016)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Shelley 5.3
Shelley
Horror, Drama 2016, Denmark
