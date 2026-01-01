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E. A. Dupont
E. A. Dupont
Kinoafisha
Persons
E. A. Dupont
E. A. Dupont
E. A. Dupont
Date of Birth
25 December 1891
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
12 December 1956
Occupation
Writer, Director, Producer
Popular Films
7.4
Variety
(1925)
7.2
This Ancient Law
(1923)
7.1
Piccadilly
(1929)
Filmography
7.1
Piccadilly
Piccadilly
Crime, Drama
1929, Great Britain
7.4
Variety
Varieté
Drama, Romantic, Crime
1925, Germany
7.2
This Ancient Law
Das alte Gesetz
Drama
1923, Germany
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