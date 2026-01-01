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E. A. Dupont E. A. Dupont
Kinoafisha Persons E. A. Dupont

E. A. Dupont

E. A. Dupont

Date of Birth
25 December 1891
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
12 December 1956
Occupation
Writer, Director, Producer

Popular Films

Variety 7.4
Variety (1925)
This Ancient Law 7.2
This Ancient Law (1923)
Piccadilly 7.1
Piccadilly (1929)

Filmography

Piccadilly 7.1
Piccadilly Piccadilly
Crime, Drama 1929, Great Britain
Variety 7.4
Variety Varieté
Drama, Romantic, Crime 1925, Germany
This Ancient Law 7.2
This Ancient Law Das alte Gesetz
Drama 1923, Germany
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