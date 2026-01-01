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Liz Söllner Liz Söllner
Kinoafisha Persons Liz Söllner

Liz Söllner

Liz Söllner

Actor type
Comedy actress

Popular Films

Love Is Colder Than Death 6.5
Love Is Colder Than Death (1969)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Love Is Colder Than Death 6.5
Love Is Colder Than Death Liebe ist kalter als der Tod
Crime, Comedy 1969, West Germany
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