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Filmography
Liz Söllner
Liz Söllner
Kinoafisha
Persons
Liz Söllner
Liz Söllner
Liz Söllner
Actor type
Comedy actress
Popular Films
6.5
Love Is Colder Than Death
(1969)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Year
All
1969
All
1
Films
1
Actress
1
6.5
Love Is Colder Than Death
Liebe ist kalter als der Tod
Crime, Comedy
1969, West Germany
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