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Levan Tutberidze
Levan Tutberidze
Kinoafisha
Persons
Levan Tutberidze
Levan Tutberidze
Levan Tutberidze
Date of Birth
24 December 1959
Age
66 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Director, Writer, Producer
Popular Films
7.0
Moira
(2015)
6.6
The Resting Samurai
(2022)
Filmography
6.6
The Resting Samurai
The Resting Samurai
Crime, Drama, Thriller
2022, Georgia / Czechia / Netherlands / Bulgaria
7
Moira
Moira
Drama
2015, Georgia
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