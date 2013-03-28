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About
Filmography
Manuel García Ferré
Manuel García Ferré
Kinoafisha
Persons
Manuel García Ferré
Manuel García Ferré
Manuel García Ferré
Date of Birth
8 October 1929
Age
83 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
28 March 2013
Occupation
Writer, Producer, Director
Popular Films
7.2
Ico, the Brave Horse
(1981)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Animation
Family
Fantasy
Year
All
1981
All
1
Films
1
Director
1
7.2
Ico, the Brave Horse
Ico, el caballito valiente
Animation, Fantasy, Adventure, Family
1981, Argentina
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