Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Manuel García Ferré Manuel García Ferré
Kinoafisha Persons Manuel García Ferré

Manuel García Ferré

Manuel García Ferré

Date of Birth
8 October 1929
Age
83 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
28 March 2013
Occupation
Writer, Producer, Director

Popular Films

Ico, the Brave Horse 7.2
Ico, the Brave Horse (1981)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Ico, the Brave Horse 7.2
Ico, the Brave Horse Ico, el caballito valiente
Animation, Fantasy, Adventure, Family 1981, Argentina
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more