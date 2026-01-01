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Lesley Koenig
Lesley Koenig
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lesley Koenig
Lesley Koenig
Lesley Koenig
Popular Films
7.9
The Metropolitan Opera: Cosi Fan Tutte
(2014)
Filmography
7.9
The Metropolitan Opera: Cosi Fan Tutte
The Metropolitan Opera: Cosi Fan Tutte
Opera
2014, USA
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