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Ayesha Kapur Ayesha Kapur
Kinoafisha Persons Ayesha Kapur

Ayesha Kapur

Ayesha Kapur

Date of Birth
13 September 1994
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Black 8.1
Black (2005)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Black 8.1
Black Black
Drama 2005, India
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