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About
Filmography
Ayesha Kapur
Ayesha Kapur
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ayesha Kapur
Ayesha Kapur
Ayesha Kapur
Date of Birth
13 September 1994
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
8.1
Black
(2005)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Year
All
2005
All
1
Films
1
Actress
1
8.1
Black
Black
Drama
2005, India
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