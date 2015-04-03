Mathias Gnädinger

Menu
Date of Birth
25 March 1941
Age
74 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
3 April 2015
Actor type
Comedy actor, Science-fiction hero, Fantasy hero

Popular Films

Der grosse Sommer (2016)
Magic Hunter (1994)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Der grosse Sommer Der grosse Sommer
Comedy 2016, Switzerland
Magic Hunter Büvös vadász
Sci-Fi, Fantasy 1994, Hungary / Switzerland / France
