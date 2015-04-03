Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Mathias Gnädinger
Mathias Gnädinger
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mathias Gnädinger
Mathias Gnädinger
Mathias Gnädinger
Date of Birth
25 March 1941
Age
74 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
3 April 2015
Actor type
Comedy actor, Science-fiction hero, Fantasy hero
Popular Films
6.3
Der grosse Sommer
(2016)
6.3
Magic Hunter
(1994)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Fantasy
Sci-Fi
Year
All
2016
1994
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
6.3
Der grosse Sommer
Der grosse Sommer
Comedy
2016, Switzerland
6.3
Magic Hunter
Büvös vadász
Sci-Fi, Fantasy
1994, Hungary / Switzerland / France
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree