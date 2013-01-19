Menu
Aleksandr Kosarev
Aleksandr Kosarev
Date of Birth
15 March 1944
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
19 January 2013
Occupation
Director, Actor, Writer
Popular Films
7.2
Night Over Chile
(1977)
5.9
Suvenir dlya prokurora
(1989)
5.9
Urgent... Secret... CheKa
(1982)
Filmography
5.9
Suvenir dlya prokurora
Suvenir dlya prokurora
Detective, Crime
1989, USSR
5.9
Urgent... Secret... CheKa
Srochno... sekretno... Gubcheka
Action
1982, USSR
7.3
Night Over Chile
Noch nad Chili
Drama, History
1977, USSR
