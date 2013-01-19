Menu
Aleksandr Kosarev

Date of Birth
15 March 1944
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
19 January 2013
Occupation
Director, Actor, Writer

Night Over Chile (1977)
Suvenir dlya prokurora (1989)
Urgent... Secret... CheKa (1982)

Suvenir dlya prokurora 5.9
Suvenir dlya prokurora Suvenir dlya prokurora
Detective, Crime 1989, USSR
Urgent... Secret... CheKa 5.9
Urgent... Secret... CheKa Srochno... sekretno... Gubcheka
Action 1982, USSR
Night Over Chile 7.3
Night Over Chile Noch nad Chili
Drama, History 1977, USSR
