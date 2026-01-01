Menu
Marko Skop
Marko Skop
Marko Skop
Date of Birth
25 June 1974
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Producer, Director, Writer
Popular Films
7.5
Emília
(2023)
7.2
Blind Loves
(2008)
7.0
Eva Nová
(2015)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Documentary
Drama
Year
All
2023
2015
2008
All
3
Films
3
Actress
1
Producer
2
Writer
1
Director
1
7.5
Emília
Emília
Biography, Documentary
2023, Slovenia
7
Eva Nová
Eva Nová
Drama
2015, Czechia / Slovakia
7.2
Blind Loves
Slepe lásky
Documentary
2008, Slovakia
