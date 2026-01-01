Marko Skop

Menu
Date of Birth
25 June 1974
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Producer, Director, Writer

Filmography

Genre
Year
Emília 7.5
Emília Emília
Biography, Documentary 2023, Slovenia
Eva Nová 7
Eva Nová Eva Nová
Drama 2015, Czechia / Slovakia
Blind Loves 7.2
Blind Loves Slepe lásky
Documentary 2008, Slovakia
