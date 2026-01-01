Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Alexander Tarasov Alexander Tarasov
Kinoafisha Persons Alexander Tarasov

Alexander Tarasov

Alexander Tarasov

Actor type
Comedy actress, Romantic actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Nemodelnoe agentstvo 7.3
Nemodelnoe agentstvo (2023)
Absurd 6.8
Absurd (2022)
Odnazhdy prestupiv chertu 5.2
Odnazhdy prestupiv chertu (2013)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Nemodelnoe agentstvo 7.3
Nemodelnoe agentstvo
Drama, Romantic, Thriller 2023, Russia
Absurd 6.8
Absurd
Comedy 2022, Russia
PARTY-zan film 4.4
PARTY-zan film Party-zan Film
Comedy 2016, Belarus
Odnazhdy prestupiv chertu 5.3
Odnazhdy prestupiv chertu Odnazhdy prestupiv chertu
Detective, Romantic 2013, Russia
Gidroagregat
Gidroagregat
Drama , Russia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more