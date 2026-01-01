Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Alexander Tarasov
Alexander Tarasov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Alexander Tarasov
Alexander Tarasov
Alexander Tarasov
Actor type
Comedy actress, Romantic actress, Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.3
Nemodelnoe agentstvo
(2023)
6.8
Absurd
(2022)
5.2
Odnazhdy prestupiv chertu
(2013)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Detective
Drama
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2023
2022
2016
2013
All
5
Films
3
TV Shows
2
Actress
4
Director
1
7.3
Nemodelnoe agentstvo
Drama, Romantic, Thriller
2023, Russia
6.8
Absurd
Comedy
2022, Russia
4.4
PARTY-zan film
Party-zan Film
Comedy
2016, Belarus
5.3
Odnazhdy prestupiv chertu
Odnazhdy prestupiv chertu
Detective, Romantic
2013, Russia
Gidroagregat
Drama
, Russia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree