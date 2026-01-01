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Filmography
Erlend Nervold
Erlend Nervold
Kinoafisha
Persons
Erlend Nervold
Erlend Nervold
Erlend Nervold
Actor type
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
5.3
Thale
(2012)
Filmography
5.3
Thale
Thale
Detective, Thriller
2012, Norway
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