Meredith Edwards

Date of Birth
10 June 1917
Age
81 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Date of death
8 February 1999
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Voice actress, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Filmography

Genre
Year
Gulliver's Travels 5.5
Gulliver's Travels Gulliver's Travels
Animation, Adventure 1977, Great Britain / Belgium
