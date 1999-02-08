Menu
Meredith Edwards
Kinoafisha
Persons
Date of Birth
10 June 1917
Age
81 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Date of death
8 February 1999
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Voice actress, The Adventurer
Filmography
5.5
Gulliver's Travels
Gulliver's Travels
Animation, Adventure
1977, Great Britain / Belgium
