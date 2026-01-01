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Filmography
Monika von Cube
Monika von Cube
Kinoafisha
Persons
Monika von Cube
Monika von Cube
Monika von Cube
Actor type
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
6.6
Bildnis einer Trinkerin
(1979)
Filmography
6.6
Bildnis einer Trinkerin
Bildnis einer Trinkerin. Aller jamais retour
Drama
1979, West Germany
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