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Christine Lutze Christine Lutze
Kinoafisha Persons Christine Lutze

Christine Lutze

Christine Lutze

Actor type
Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Bildnis einer Trinkerin 6.6
Bildnis einer Trinkerin (1979)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Bildnis einer Trinkerin 6.6
Bildnis einer Trinkerin Bildnis einer Trinkerin. Aller jamais retour
Drama 1979, West Germany
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