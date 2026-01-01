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Filmography
Christine Lutze
Christine Lutze
Kinoafisha
Persons
Christine Lutze
Christine Lutze
Christine Lutze
Actor type
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
6.6
Bildnis einer Trinkerin
(1979)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Year
All
1979
All
1
Films
1
Actress
1
6.6
Bildnis einer Trinkerin
Bildnis einer Trinkerin. Aller jamais retour
Drama
1979, West Germany
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