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Lee Bit-na
Lee Bit-na
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lee Bit-na
Lee Bit-na
Lee Bit-na
Actor type
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
6.8
Dongju
(2016)
Filmography
6.8
Dongju
Dongju: The Portrait of a Poet
Biography, History, Drama
2016, South Korea
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