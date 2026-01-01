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Matt Peters
Matt Peters
Kinoafisha
Persons
Matt Peters
Matt Peters
Matt Peters
Occupation
Director
Popular Films
7.9
Creature Commandos
(2024)
7.8
Justice League Dark: Apokolips War
(2020)
7.1
Babylon 5: The Road Home
(2023)
Filmography
7.1
Batman: Caped Crusader
Action, Animation, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2024, USA
7.9
Creature Commandos
Horror, Sci-Fi, Action
2024, USA
7.1
Babylon 5: The Road Home
Babylon 5: The Road Home
Animation, Sci-Fi
2023, USA
Watch trailer
6.8
Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons
Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons
Action, Animation, Sci-Fi
2022, USA
6.4
Injustice
Injustice
Action, Adventure, Animation
2021, USA
6.3
LEGO DC Shazam!: Magic and Monsters
LEGO DC Shazam!: Magic and Monsters
Animation, Comedy, Family
2020, USA
7.8
Justice League Dark: Apokolips War
Justice League Dark: Apokolips War
Action, Animation, Sci-Fi
2020, USA
6.2
Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: Justice League: Gotham City Breakout
Lego DC Comics Superheroes: Justice League - Gotham City Breakout
Animation
2016, USA
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