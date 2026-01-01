Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Annie Mercier
Annie Mercier
Kinoafisha
Persons
Annie Mercier
Annie Mercier
Annie Mercier
Date of Birth
1 January 1953
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Fantasy heroine
Popular Films
7.7
Monsieur Aznavour
(2024)
6.6
La fille au bracelet
(2019)
6.6
Consent
(2023)
Filmography
7.7
Monsieur Aznavour
Monsieur Aznavour
Biography, Drama, Music
2024, France
Watch trailer
6.5
The Balconettes
Les femmes au balcon
Comedy, Fantasy, Horror
2024, France
Watch trailer
5.7
Wahou!
Wahou!
Comedy
2023, France
6.6
Consent
Le consentement
Biography, Drama
2023, Belgium / France
6.6
The Black Pharaoh, the Savage and the Princess
Le pharaon, le sauvage et la princesse
Animation, Family
2022, France / Belgium
6.4
Anaïs in Love
Les amours d'Anaïs
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2021, France
6.6
La fille au bracelet
La fille au bracelet
Drama, Crime
2019, France
5.3
Sophie's Misfortunes
Les malheurs de Sophie
Comedy
2016, France
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree