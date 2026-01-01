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Annie Mercier Annie Mercier
Kinoafisha Persons Annie Mercier

Annie Mercier

Annie Mercier

Date of Birth
1 January 1953
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Fantasy heroine

Popular Films

Monsieur Aznavour 7.7
Monsieur Aznavour (2024)
La fille au bracelet 6.6
La fille au bracelet (2019)
Consent 6.6
Consent (2023)

Filmography

Monsieur Aznavour 7.7
Monsieur Aznavour Monsieur Aznavour
Biography, Drama, Music 2024, France
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The Balconettes 6.5
The Balconettes Les femmes au balcon
Comedy, Fantasy, Horror 2024, France
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Wahou! 5.7
Wahou! Wahou!
Comedy 2023, France
Consent 6.6
Consent Le consentement
Biography, Drama 2023, Belgium / France
The Black Pharaoh, the Savage and the Princess 6.6
The Black Pharaoh, the Savage and the Princess Le pharaon, le sauvage et la princesse
Animation, Family 2022, France / Belgium
Anaïs in Love 6.4
Anaïs in Love Les amours d'Anaïs
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2021, France
La fille au bracelet 6.6
La fille au bracelet La fille au bracelet
Drama, Crime 2019, France
Sophie's Misfortunes 5.3
Sophie's Misfortunes Les malheurs de Sophie
Comedy 2016, France
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