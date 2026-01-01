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Filmography
Nina Mager
Nina Mager
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nina Mager
Nina Mager
Nina Mager
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.2
Story of an Unknown Actor
(1977)
6.8
V trudnyy chas
(1961)
6.7
Confusion of Feelings
(1978)
Filmography
6.7
Confusion of Feelings
Smyatenie chuvstv
Comedy, Family, Children's
1978, USSR
7.2
Story of an Unknown Actor
Povest o neizvestnom aktyore
Drama
1977, USSR
6.2
Sultry July
Знойный июль
Drama
1965, USSR
6.4
Ispoved
Ispoved
Drama
1962, USSR
6.8
V trudnyy chas
V trudnyy chas
Drama, War
1961, USSR
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