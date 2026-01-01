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Nina Mager Nina Mager
Kinoafisha Persons Nina Mager

Nina Mager

Nina Mager

Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Story of an Unknown Actor 7.2
Story of an Unknown Actor (1977)
V trudnyy chas 6.8
V trudnyy chas (1961)
Confusion of Feelings 6.7
Confusion of Feelings (1978)

Filmography

Confusion of Feelings 6.7
Confusion of Feelings Smyatenie chuvstv
Comedy, Family, Children's 1978, USSR
Story of an Unknown Actor 7.2
Story of an Unknown Actor Povest o neizvestnom aktyore
Drama 1977, USSR
6.2
Sultry July Знойный июль
Drama 1965, USSR
Ispoved 6.4
Ispoved Ispoved
Drama 1962, USSR
V trudnyy chas 6.8
V trudnyy chas V trudnyy chas
Drama, War 1961, USSR
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