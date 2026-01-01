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Lorena Damonte Lorena Damonte
Kinoafisha Persons Lorena Damonte

Lorena Damonte

Lorena Damonte

Date of Birth
18 April 1976
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Horror actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

A Shanghai Bride 5.7
A Shanghai Bride (2016)
The Power of Sin 4.5
The Power of Sin (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Power of Sin 4.5
The Power of Sin Auxilio
Horror 2023, Argentina / Colombia
Watch trailer
A Shanghai Bride 5.7
A Shanghai Bride Una novia de Shanghai
Comedy 2016, China / Argentina
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