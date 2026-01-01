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About
Filmography
Lorena Damonte
Lorena Damonte
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lorena Damonte
Lorena Damonte
Lorena Damonte
Date of Birth
18 April 1976
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Horror actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
5.7
A Shanghai Bride
(2016)
4.5
The Power of Sin
(2023)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Horror
Year
All
2023
2016
All
2
Films
2
Actress
2
4.5
The Power of Sin
Auxilio
Horror
2023, Argentina / Colombia
Watch trailer
5.7
A Shanghai Bride
Una novia de Shanghai
Comedy
2016, China / Argentina
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