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Filmography
Audrey Bonnet
Audrey Bonnet
Kinoafisha
Persons
Audrey Bonnet
Audrey Bonnet
Audrey Bonnet
Date of Birth
1 January 1975
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Action heroine
,
Fantasy heroine
Popular Films
6.7
The Anarchists
(2015)
6.3
Personal Shopper
(2016)
6.3
Ari
(2025)
Filmography
6.3
Ari
Ari
Drama
2025, France / Belgium
5.8
She Is Conann
Conann
Action, Fantasy
2023, Belgium / France / Luxembourg
6.3
Personal Shopper
Personal Shopper
Drama, Thriller
2016, France
Watch trailer
5.5
The End
The End
Drama
2016, France
6.7
The Anarchists
Les anarchistes
Drama
2015, France
Watch trailer
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