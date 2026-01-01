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Mohamed Diab
Mohamed Diab
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mohamed Diab
Mohamed Diab
Mohamed Diab
Date of Birth
7 December 1978
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Writer, Director, Actor
Popular Films
7.5
Asad
(2026)
7.5
Clash
(2016)
7.0
Moon Knight
(2022)
Filmography
7.5
Asad
Asad
Action, Drama, History
2026, Egypt / Saudi Arabia
Watch trailer
7
Moon Knight
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Action,
2022, USA
7.5
Clash
Eshtebak / Clash
Drama
2016, Egypt
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