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Mohamed Diab Mohamed Diab
Kinoafisha Persons Mohamed Diab

Mohamed Diab

Mohamed Diab

Date of Birth
7 December 1978
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Writer, Director, Actor

Popular Films

Asad 7.5
Asad (2026)
Clash 7.5
Clash (2016)
Moon Knight 7.0
Moon Knight (2022)

Filmography

Asad 7.5
Asad Asad
Action, Drama, History 2026, Egypt / Saudi Arabia
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Moon Knight 7
Moon Knight
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Action, 2022, USA
Clash 7.5
Clash Eshtebak / Clash
Drama 2016, Egypt
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