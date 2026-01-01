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Filmography
Mikhail Shchetinin
Mikhail Shchetinin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mikhail Shchetinin
Mikhail Shchetinin
Mikhail Shchetinin
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
6.2
In the Old Rhythms
(1982)
6.2
Zhertva dlya imperatora
(1991)
5.7
Sonka Zolotaya Ruchka
(2007)
Filmography
5.7
Sonka Zolotaya Ruchka
Drama, Romantic, History
2007, Russia
6.2
Zhertva dlya imperatora
Zhertva dlya imperatora
Drama
1991, USSR
6.2
In the Old Rhythms
V starykh ritmakh
Comedy, Musical, Crime
1982, USSR
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