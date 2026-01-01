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Mikhail Shchetinin Mikhail Shchetinin
Kinoafisha Persons Mikhail Shchetinin

Mikhail Shchetinin

Mikhail Shchetinin

Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

In the Old Rhythms 6.2
In the Old Rhythms (1982)
Zhertva dlya imperatora 6.2
Zhertva dlya imperatora (1991)
Sonka Zolotaya Ruchka 5.7
Sonka Zolotaya Ruchka (2007)

Filmography

Sonka Zolotaya Ruchka 5.7
Sonka Zolotaya Ruchka
Drama, Romantic, History 2007, Russia
Zhertva dlya imperatora 6.2
Zhertva dlya imperatora Zhertva dlya imperatora
Drama 1991, USSR
In the Old Rhythms 6.2
In the Old Rhythms V starykh ritmakh
Comedy, Musical, Crime 1982, USSR
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